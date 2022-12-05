Man arrested after multi-county chase Sunday night

A 57-year-old man was taken into custody about three and a half miles north of Elk Mound late Sunday night.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office arrested a 57-year-old man after a multi-county chase...
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office arrested a 57-year-old man after a multi-county chase Sunday night.(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a multiple-county chase Sunday night.

57-year-old Eric Paquette of Eau Claire was arrested Sunday night in Dunn County.

According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a man inside of an unregistered vehicle that was in the parking lot of a closed business on Chuck Lane in the Town of Union northwest of Eau Claire at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The man drove away from the scene, which started a chase that went into the Town of Wheaton in Chippewa County and the Town of Elk Mound in Dunn County. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to crash into the ditch on 690th Avenue about three and a half miles north of Elk Mound. The chase ended about 10 miles from where it began. The man was taken into custody after the crash.

Paquette was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail and held on recommended charges of vehicle operator fleeing law enforcement, operating after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Paquette was also held on multiple warrants for his arrest in Eau Claire County, which were issued by Judge Sarah Harless on Sept. 7 after Paquette failed to show up for two preliminary hearings in multiple cases that include charges of resisting arrest, operating after revocation and possession of meth, according to online court records. A $10,000 cash bond was requested as part of the warrant for all of Paquette’s open or filed cases.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
No one was hurt after a house fire in Tomah on Dec. 3, 2022.
No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday
Santa and Mrs. Clause float coming down Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls for the 32nd annual...
Chippewa Falls Celebrates 32nd Annual Christmas Parade

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Weather - 12/5/2022
AG Chat with Kristin Smith
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 12/5/2022
The fire happened in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen Sunday afternoon.
No one hurt after storage building heavily damaged by fire near Holmen
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (12/4/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (12/4/22)