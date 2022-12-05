Man arrested after multi-county chase Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a multiple-county chase Sunday night.

57-year-old Eric Paquette of Eau Claire was arrested Sunday night in Dunn County.

According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a man inside of an unregistered vehicle that was in the parking lot of a closed business on Chuck Lane in the Town of Union northwest of Eau Claire at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The man drove away from the scene, which started a chase that went into the Town of Wheaton in Chippewa County and the Town of Elk Mound in Dunn County. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to crash into the ditch on 690th Avenue about three and a half miles north of Elk Mound. The chase ended about 10 miles from where it began. The man was taken into custody after the crash.

Paquette was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail and held on recommended charges of vehicle operator fleeing law enforcement, operating after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Paquette was also held on multiple warrants for his arrest in Eau Claire County, which were issued by Judge Sarah Harless on Sept. 7 after Paquette failed to show up for two preliminary hearings in multiple cases that include charges of resisting arrest, operating after revocation and possession of meth, according to online court records. A $10,000 cash bond was requested as part of the warrant for all of Paquette’s open or filed cases.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

