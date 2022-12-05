Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County Crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash.

A criminal complaint shows 27-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.

The media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and two passengers were taken by the Central Fire and Ambulance Service and Taylor County Ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center with “serious injuries.” One woman from Medford who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.

According to a criminal complaint, when responding to the crash an officer saw a brown object which looked like a burning end of a pipe used to smoke tobacco. When he picked the pipe up, he could see a green leafy material that looked like marijuana but did not smell like anything other than burnt material. The officer collected the item. The officer also saw several small bottles of “Blue Raspberry Burst” 100 proof on the ground around the vehicle.

The criminal complaint says authorities made contact with Davis and Davis said he lost control of the vehicle because of the weather. Davis said he was not drinking. He told authorities he had recently purchased a THC-O blunt from a smoke shop. Davis said he knew his driver’s license were revoked and his was out on a bail bond out of Taylor County for an operating after revocation charge. Davis said his license were revoked because of an operating while under the influence from 2016.

Davis is due in court Dec. 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.