Markquart Gives Back asks public to decide where to donate $50,000

The program is giving $5,000 to 10 winning organizations in the Chippewa Valley.
Markquart Gives Back logo.
Markquart Gives Back logo.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Markquart Dealerships is asking the public to pick which Chippewa Valley organizations will receive a donation as part of Markquart Gives Back.

The program, in its fifth year, will send $5,000 to 10 different organizations for a total of $50,000.

This year, members of the public can write in the organization that they want to receive a donation. Eligible organizations must be registered as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit and located in Chippewa, Dunn or Eau Claire counties. Voting begins Dec. 5 and runs through Dec. 15, with the winners announced the week of Dec. 19. People can nominate organizations and vote online. Updates on the program will be provided on Markquart’s social media pages.

In a release, Markquart Dealerships said that it “is thankful to give back to the many organizations that help make the community such a great place to call home.”

