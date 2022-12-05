No one hurt after storage building heavily damaged by fire near Holmen

The fire happened in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen Sunday afternoon.
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The fire happened in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen Sunday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a storage building near Holmen Sunday afternoon.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire was first called in at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen.

In a release, the Fire Department said first responders saw heavy smoke and fire when they arrived. A large barn was starting to show smoke from the heat of the fire at the nearby storage building. It took four hours for crews to contain the fire, which was started by heated grease. The building had heavy damage caused by the smoke and fire. 28 firefighters were on scene from the La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, Galesville, Farmington, Trempealeau and Campbell fire departments.

Also assisting at the scene were Tri-State Ambulance, the La Crosse Sheriff’s Department and Riverland Energy.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
Public health recommends anyone with symptoms of illness stays home to stop the spread onto...
RSV and flu cases on the rise in Eau Claire County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (12/4/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (12/4/22)
Eau Claire's First Santa Cycle Rampage
Eau Claire's First Santa Cycle Rampage
The tree is lit up at River Prairie Park in Altoona
Altoona holds 4th annual tree lighting
Cyclists dressed up as Santa and other jolly holiday figures
Eau Claire holds first Santa Cycle Rampage