No one hurt after storage building heavily damaged by fire near Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a storage building near Holmen Sunday afternoon.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire was first called in at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen.

In a release, the Fire Department said first responders saw heavy smoke and fire when they arrived. A large barn was starting to show smoke from the heat of the fire at the nearby storage building. It took four hours for crews to contain the fire, which was started by heated grease. The building had heavy damage caused by the smoke and fire. 28 firefighters were on scene from the La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, Galesville, Farmington, Trempealeau and Campbell fire departments.

Also assisting at the scene were Tri-State Ambulance, the La Crosse Sheriff’s Department and Riverland Energy.

