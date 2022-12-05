Republican who was kicked out of caucus running for Wis. Senate

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Rep. Janel Brandtjen(Wisconsin State Legislature)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who was kicked out of the Assembly GOP caucus by fellow Republicans who said they lost trust in her after she pushed election conspiracy theories, is running for an open state Senate seat.

Brandtjen launched a website announcing her candidacy for the seat representing northern Milwaukee suburbs created by the retirement of former Sen. Albert Darling. An April 4 special election will determine the winner, who will serve the final two years of Darling’s term.

Brandtjen joins Republican state Rep. Dan Knodl, of Germantown, and Robert Albrightson, a Republican from Brown Deer, in the race. Democratic state Rep. Deb Andraca, who is the third state representative who lives in the state Senate district, decided against a run. There were no announced Democratic candidates as of Monday.

If no Democrats run, whoever among the Republican candidates wins the Feb. 21 primary will advance unopposed to the April 4 general election.

Brandtjen, of Menomonee Falls, is chair of the Assembly elections committee and led calls to decertify former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in Wisconsin. Brandtjen was endorsed by Trump in her reelection win this year.

She has frequently butted heads with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other party leaders. Brandtjen endorsed Vos’s Republican primary opponent. Republicans kicked Brandtjen out of the Assembly caucus last month.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV
No one was hurt after a house fire in Tomah on Dec. 3, 2022.
No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Respect for Marriage Ac
Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks on passing of Respect for Marriage Act
A U.S. flag is flown from a restaurant along the main business district in Hudson, Wis.,...
In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee...
Sen. Tammy Baldwin helps advance same-sex marriage bill in test vote
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more...
Republicans dominate in South Dakota general election