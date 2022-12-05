EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Rob Lindall for the Sunshine Award. Rob helped us with our Girl Scout Silver Award project, creating a playground activity at a local elementary school. He helped research what kind of paint and tools we would need for the project to last a long time. His help and generosity made our project a success.

Addi, Liz, and Jayden

Girl Scout Troop 3266

