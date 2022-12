MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - TubaChristmas is happening Sunday, December 11 in Menomonie.

2022 is the 48th anniversary for TubaChristmas concerts which are presented throughout the world.

The concert in Menomonie is at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Musicians can register at 1:30 p.m., with a rehearsal at 2:30 p.m.

Registration is $10 to play.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.