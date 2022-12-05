WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates. (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those of you waiting to see the new “Harry and Meghan” documentary have just a few more days.

Netflix announced that the first three episodes will air Thursday.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the docuseries.

In it, the Duke of Sussex says there was a “hierarchy of the family,” and mentioned the “dirty game” of not only leaking stories to the press, but also planting them.

The Duchess of Sussex adds that she realized, “they are never going to protect you.”

Netflix says the series will take viewers from the couple’s early relationship to the challenges that led to their decision to step back from the institution.

The series also includes commentary from friends and family who have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed.

The last three episodes will air Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
WEAU 13 News
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
No one was hurt after a house fire in Tomah on Dec. 3, 2022.
No one hurt after fire heavily damages Tomah home Saturday
Santa and Mrs. Clause float coming down Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls for the 32nd annual...
Chippewa Falls Celebrates 32nd Annual Christmas Parade

Latest News

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Toddler learning to walk stops to bust a move
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial to start for Texas cop who shot Black woman in home