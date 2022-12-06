AG Kaul, law enforcement coalition warn of criminal elder fraud scam

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement led by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wisconsinites of recent scams targeting seniors across the state.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the scams consist of a senior receiving a phone call from someone pretending to be law enforcement or an attorney. This person falsely claims a family member has been involved in a car accident, was arrested, and demands large amounts of money, between $10,000 and $20,000 of cash for bond payment. The scammer, an alleged “bond agent” then arrives at the home of the senior and picks up the cash payment.

The media release from the Wis. DOJ says if you are contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement or an attorney, do not provide payment without independently verifying their identity and the validity of the claims. Call law enforcement if you or someone you know has been impacted by a similar scam.

Wisconsinites can report elder abuse online HERE and 1-833-586-0107.

This case is under investigation.

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Wis. DOJ, HERE.

