Chippewa Valley Symphony Holiday Concert

News Release: A Christmas celebration is coming to the Pablo Center on Sat. Dec. 10 at 2:00 p.m. Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “Sing We Now of Christmas” concert will feature not only the symphony orchestra, but also Chippewa Valley Festival Choir, which will sing John Rutter’s Gloria with the orchestra. A

The centerpiece of the concert is Gloria by John Rutter, sung by Chippewa Valley Festival Choir and accompanied by the orchestra. The choir made its premiere singing Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra in May 2019, with plans for the collaboration to be an annual event. However, COVID safety concerns prevented the choir from returning until this season. “It’s been a wonderful experience to work again with singers from Eau Claire, Menomonie, and the greater Chippewa Valley region,” says choir director Dr. Jerry Hui. “The rehearsal process has always been a collaborative discovery — with a group of singers who I haven’t worked with on a regular basis, I would often adjust my teaching strategy to best help everyone learn the music, and to achieve a certain effect from the ensemble. At every rehearsal, in addition to working on the music, singers often get to visit with one another, or to build new connections with others.” In addition to Gloria, the choir will sing “Sing We Now of Christmas”, arranged by Howard Helvey. “The music on this concert offers a balance between quick reward and worthwhile challenge,” says Hui. " ‘Sing We Now Of Christmas’ offers simple and sonorous harmony, while John Rutter’s Gloria contains a variety of musical moments from the gentlest to the powerful. I can’t wait to hear the chorus singing alongside the orchestra!

Also on the program are favorite holiday tunes including “Greensleeves”, “Jingle Bells”, “White Christmas”, “Sleigh Ride”, and a singalong of popular holiday carols.

Tickets to this family-friendly event are available through the Pablo Center box office by phone (715-832-2787), email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org) or online.

