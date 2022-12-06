Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.

Crews reported no fire extension on the upper floors. The ECFD inspector was on the scene and is leading the investigation into this fire.

Assisting the Eau Claire Fire Department was the Eau Claire Police Department and the Eau Claire Communications Center. The damage is estimated at $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.