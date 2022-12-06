ECASD not changing language offerings

ECASD will continue to offer six language options to its high school students which includes...
ECASD will continue to offer six language options to its high school students which includes French, German, Japanese, Spanish, American Sign Language, and Hmong.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District will not be seeing any changes to its language program.

After receiving feedback in recent weeks from community members, families, students, board members, the school board decided not to make any changes to the program. ECASD will continue to offer six language options to its high school students which includes French, German, Japanese, Spanish, American Sign Language, and Hmong.

Mike Johnson, Superintendent, issued this statement:

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office arrested a 57-year-old man after a multi-county chase...
Man arrested after multi-county chase Sunday night
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
WEAU 13 News
WEAU back up on YouTube TV

Latest News

WEAU 13 News
WEAU back up on YouTube TV
The media release from the Wis. DOJ says if you are contacted by someone claiming to be law...
AG Kaul, law enforcement coalition warn of criminal elder fraud scam
According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Dec. 4 around 10:05 p.m....
La Crosse Fire Department responds to mobile home fire, no one hurt
Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. is a nonprofit providing food waivers and gifts to...
Project Christmas week begins in Jackson County