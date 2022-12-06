ECASD not changing language offerings
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District will not be seeing any changes to its language program.
After receiving feedback in recent weeks from community members, families, students, board members, the school board decided not to make any changes to the program. ECASD will continue to offer six language options to its high school students which includes French, German, Japanese, Spanish, American Sign Language, and Hmong.
Mike Johnson, Superintendent, issued this statement:
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.