ECASD not changing language offerings

After receiving considerable feedback in recent weeks from community members, families, students, Board members, and other stakeholders, District Administration has changed the operational decision on World Language. This operational change was also determined after significant collaboration between District and School Administration.

The ECASD will continue to offer six language options at the high school level and will NOT narrow language options to four starting in 2023-24, as previously stated.

Hmong and Japanese will NOT be discontinued.

Additional communication will occur with families of secondary students registering for courses for the 23-24 school year.