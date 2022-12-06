Health experts: Toy safety is key to injury-free gift giving

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While shopping for toys this holiday season, health experts say to keep safety in mind.

UW Health and Safe Kids Worldwide recommend that anyone buying a toy for a child should consider the children’s age before purchasing a toy or game.

In 2021, nearly 122,000 children under the age of 15 were treated in emergency rooms for toy related injuries such as choking or cuts from broken toys.

To avoid these injuries, parents should read instructions carefully, check toys for any sharp edges or choking hazards before gifting them and ensure to pair gifts like bikes, scooters, or skateboards with protective gear.

“Big picture is making sure that as long as you take the appropriate safety precautions to make sure their age appropriate and consider what could happen prior to giving them, you can relax and feel comfortable with the gift given and enjoy the time with your family,” Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician, said.

Parents can also check to see if a toy has been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Recall information is available on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, HERE.

