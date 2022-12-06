Knights of Columbus sponsors blood drive ahead of holidays

This is the third blood drive that the organization has held in Eau Claire.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While some are giving gifts this holiday season, others gave the gift of blood at a blood drive Tuesday.

The drive, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Thomas Drive in Eau Claire. This is the third blood drive that the organization has held in Eau Claire.

Organizers say they have seen more people show up the more that they host.

They say while it took some convincing to get more people to donate, everyone who does, feels satisfied for helping.

“You know, I always think about those people that are really bad off. You know, you never realize that till you’re flat on your back at the mercy of somebody else, how easy it is to do this. And so, you know, it’s a wonderful thing for our community,” Bob Lint, Blood Drive Coordinator, said.

The drive was put on by the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, which is looking to stock up before the traditionally high demand holiday season.

