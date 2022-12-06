La Crosse Fire Department responds to mobile home fire, no one hurt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire Monday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Dec. 4 around 10:05 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at Pineview Mobile Home Park, located at W5585 County Road MM Lot 308. Residents were outside of the home and heavy smoke was visible from the side of the building. Smoke and high heat could be seen inside of the building. Crews started attacking the fire in the kitchen area.

Crews had the fire contained within 15 minutes. Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were La Crosse Police Department, Excel Energy, and Vernon Co-Op Electric.

