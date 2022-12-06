Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew recovering from fire

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Last month, a small business in Augusta was devastated with a fire after just moving into a new building.

Nick’s Dog Teats & Coffee Brew in Augusta started on fire on Nov. 5, causing major smoke damage to the kitchen. No one was hurt, but the damage caused the business to shut down. The business makes homemade dog treats and sells to more than 20 local stores across the Chippewa Valley.

Jennifer Hinze with Nick’s Dog Teats & Coffee Brew says they are looking forward to opening the business back up.

“We were so excited to have it finally open to the public, could come in and buy their dog treats and enjoy coffee. And then this happened and but all you can do is look to the future. So that’s what we’re doing,” Hinze.

Hinze isn’t sure how much damage the fire caused, but hopes to re-open the doors of Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew in the spring of 2023

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.