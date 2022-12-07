14th annual Truckers for Tots event

Carts were loaded with presents, and those presents will be loaded into a semi-trailer and...
Carts were loaded with presents, and those presents will be loaded into a semi-trailer and brought to area Toys for Tots and Spirit of Christmas locations.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mid-State Truck Service and Purple Mountain Solutions are giving back this holiday season with the 14th annual Truckers for Tots event.

More than 20 employees and community members went shopping at the Eau Claire Fleet Farm. Carts were loaded with presents, and those presents will be loaded into a semi-trailer and brought to area Toys for Tots and Spirit of Christmas locations.

The Owner and CEO of Purple Mountain Solutions, Blake Mathies, says this is a great way to get involved with the community.

“We feel it’s good to be a part of your community, a state. So continuing service to our communities, our state, our country is still something that we and our employees really believe in as part of the culture of our company. So being involved in an event like this is really just part of, again, serving our neighbors, serving our communities,” Blake Mathies, Owner and CEO of Purple Mountain Solutions, said.

The truckers spent $11,500 on toys for the community.

