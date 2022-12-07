Blue Ox Music Festival announces 2023 lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Blue Ox Music Festival is announcing their 2023 lineup.

According to the announcement via the Blue Ox Music Festival Facebook Page, The Avett Brothers, Sam Bush, Mike Gordon (of Phish), Charley Crockett, The Infamous Stringdusters, Sierra Hull, Charlie Parr and many more are slated to be at The Pines Music Park in Eau Claire, Wis. June 22-24 for Blue Ox 2023.

Three-day and two-day tickets, limited reserved campsites, pre-set tent packages and car passes are available, according to the Blue Ox Music Festival’s website.

Additional information, including ticket information, is available on the Blue Ox Music Festival’s website, HERE.

