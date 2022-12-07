DHS: Free COVID-19 self-tests and COVID-19 treatment telehealth services are available

Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to...
Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their home through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program.(wsaw)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment.

All Wisconsinites are encouraged to use these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season, according to a media release from the Wis. DHS.

Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their home through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. According to a media release from Wis. DHS, all Wis. households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. The order can be placed on the Say Yes! COVID Test website.

“The Say Yes! COVID Test program gives Wisconsinites the ability to test for COVID-19 and know their results within minutes at-home”, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, said. “Knowing whether you have COVID-19 is essential to preventing the spread of the virus. Once you know your test results, you can make decisions that will keep your loved ones safe.”

There is also a free telehealth service to gain access more efficiently to COVID-19 treatment.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill. The prescription can be filled at several pharmacies in the state, and people can search for a pharmacy by address HERE. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Wis. DHS, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
23-year-old Noah Lane of Eau Claire was originally charged in July of 2021.
Former Bloomer school employee sentenced for sexual assault of student
This drawing shows what a proposed apartment complex would look like in Eau Claire.
City of Eau Claire plan commission recommends approval of apartments at old Shopko location

Latest News

Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival announces 2023 lineup
Evers in Eau Claire
Evers kickstarts Veteran Rental Assistance Program
John Froyd
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
The Master Singers
The Master Singers (12/07/22)