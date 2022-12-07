DHS: Free COVID-19 self-tests and COVID-19 treatment telehealth services are available

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment.

All Wisconsinites are encouraged to use these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season, according to a media release from the Wis. DHS.

Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their home through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. According to a media release from Wis. DHS, all Wis. households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. The order can be placed on the Say Yes! COVID Test website.

“The Say Yes! COVID Test program gives Wisconsinites the ability to test for COVID-19 and know their results within minutes at-home”, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, said. “Knowing whether you have COVID-19 is essential to preventing the spread of the virus. Once you know your test results, you can make decisions that will keep your loved ones safe.”

There is also a free telehealth service to gain access more efficiently to COVID-19 treatment.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill. The prescription can be filled at several pharmacies in the state, and people can search for a pharmacy by address HERE. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Wis. DHS, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.