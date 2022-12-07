DNR: Reduce, reuse, and recycle waste this holiday season

There are plenty of items that can be recycled that the state bans from landfills, including...
There are plenty of items that can be recycled that the state bans from landfills, including cardboard, paper, plastic number 1 and 2 containers, aluminum, steel and glass containers.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holiday season is often filled with gift giving, and with gifts, come extra trash.

The DNR is encouraging you to reduce and recycle more waste during the holiday season. There are plenty of items that can be recycled that the state bans from landfills, including cardboard, paper, plastic number 1 and 2 containers, aluminum, steel and glass containers.

The DNR says to remember that not all items are recyclable.

“There’s a lot of plastic that should go in the trash, and that includes items like plastic forks and spoons and knives. A lot of the packaging that comes around toys, items like that, and Styrofoam packaging, either the big pieces that might come around a product or packing peanuts, those should not go in your recycling bin,” Sarah Murray, with Wisconsin DNR, said.

Another large issue around the holidays is food waste. The DNR says more food is thrown out at this time of year than any other. To avoid extra waste, avoid overcooking when possible, and send guests home with leftovers if you have people visiting.

Additional information is available in the full media release from the DNR, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
23-year-old Noah Lane of Eau Claire was originally charged in July of 2021.
Former Bloomer school employee sentenced for sexual assault of student
Doctor speaking with patient
Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened

Latest News

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing...
Tomah man sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (12/7/22)
Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to...
DHS: Free COVID-19 self-tests and COVID-19 treatment telehealth services are available
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival announces 2023 lineup