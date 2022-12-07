Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American Men.

One doctors says about 13 out of 100 men have it.

Doctor Richard Rapp with Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith says it one of the more treatable cancers if caught early enough.

Rapp says current guidelines say most men age 55 to 70 should consider getting screened every year for prostate cancer. Other criteria like family history and ethnicity can also play a role in when you should get screened.

“It may not need to actually be addressed, but it’s important that if it’s there, it be found and they do the appropriate biopsies to ensure that it’s a slow growing cancer and can be just watched,” Rapp said.

Rapp says it’s important to know some of the symptoms.

He adds talking about symptoms related to prostate cancer can be embarrassing, but speaking with your primary care provider is key.

“I think the big key is talking, being willing to talk about it with your with your provider, talk about symptoms,” Rapp said. “It’s sometimes difficult for men to talk about urinary symptoms or erectile dysfunction or other symptoms and it’s really important.”

If left untreated, Rapp says prostate cancer can spread to other parts of the body like the abdomen, lungs, and even the spine.

