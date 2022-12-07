Evers kickstarts Veteran Rental Assistance Program

Evers in Eau Claire
Evers in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing the application period is now open for the $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program.

The Program is new and is part of the Governor’s $10 million investment intended to support Wis. veterans. The Program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wis. veterans as well as provide housing assistance statewide, according to a media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin.

“The last thing our veterans should have to worry about is whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads at night,” Evers said. “We have to keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental and behavioral health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful in civilian life. I am glad these funds will be headed out the door to support folks across our state.”

According to the media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, similar to the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, income eligibility will be up to 80% of the county median income. The Program is set to be managed by the DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources and is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications and additional program information is available online HERE or by calling 1-800-891-9276.

Additional information is available in the full media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
23-year-old Noah Lane of Eau Claire was originally charged in July of 2021.
Former Bloomer school employee sentenced for sexual assault of student
This drawing shows what a proposed apartment complex would look like in Eau Claire.
City of Eau Claire plan commission recommends approval of apartments at old Shopko location

Latest News

John Froyd
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
The Master Singers
The Master Singers (12/07/22)
john froyd
John Froyd Passes Away (12/07/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/07/22)