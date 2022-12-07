Evers kickstarts Veteran Rental Assistance Program

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing the application period is now open for the $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program.

The Program is new and is part of the Governor’s $10 million investment intended to support Wis. veterans. The Program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wis. veterans as well as provide housing assistance statewide, according to a media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin.

“The last thing our veterans should have to worry about is whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads at night,” Evers said. “We have to keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental and behavioral health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful in civilian life. I am glad these funds will be headed out the door to support folks across our state.”

According to the media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, similar to the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, income eligibility will be up to 80% of the county median income. The Program is set to be managed by the DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources and is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications and additional program information is available online HERE or by calling 1-800-891-9276.

Additional information is available in the full media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.