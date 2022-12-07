Festival of Toys hopes to donate gifts to all local children in need

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Dec. 7, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A seasonal toy drive is hoping to make sure kids in the Chippewa Valley have presents to unwrap this year.

The Festival of Toys is back and this holiday season marks its 20th anniversary. People can donate new and unwrapped toys for kids between the ages of one month and 18-years-old at Festival Food locations in Eau Claire. People can also make cash or check donations that will be used to buy more toys.

John Murphy, Midwest Family Eau Claire Promotion Coordinator, said that radio personalities will be stationed outside Festival locations with carts to collect donations. He encouraged people to honk and say hello as they dropped off donations.

Murphy said they decided to extend Festival donation collections through this weekend. For more information on other donation locations and donation times click here.

