Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd.

A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.

He began his career in radio with News Director and Announcer positions in St. Cloud, Minn., Tomah, Rochester, and Green Bay. He loved to talk about the early days of the Green Bay Packers and actually announced the infamous “Ice Bowl” game.

Transitioning to television while in Green Bay, he was the News Director and anchor in Alexandria, Minn. for many years before coming to Eau Claire. He moved out of Wis. in 2000.

Our sincere condolences go out to Froyd’s family.

