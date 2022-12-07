‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.(Diana)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water.

The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.

“Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so you can’t count on them every day,” Medwick explained.

Some people in the area were able to snap pictures of the incredible sight.

Although their friends may believe they edited the image, coastal weather conditions are to credit for causing this phenomenon.

“Light-bending temperature inversions create these very cool mirages. In this case, advancing warmth topped the air adjacent to the chilly, December ocean surface,” said Medwick.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
23-year-old Noah Lane of Eau Claire was originally charged in July of 2021.
Former Bloomer school employee sentenced for sexual assault of student
This drawing shows what a proposed apartment complex would look like in Eau Claire.
City of Eau Claire plan commission recommends approval of apartments at old Shopko location

Latest News

FILE: A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol badge is pictured in this photo from the agency's Twitter.
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
The White House Historical Association's 2022 Christmas Ornament, Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022 in...
Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition