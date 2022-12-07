HSHS hospitals: Walk like a penguin to avoid slips and falls this winter

EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter season approaches, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals want to ensure area residents stay safe when walking on snow and ice.

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals each see an average of 100 people each year due to winter-related slips and falls, according to a media release from the HSHS hospitals.

“Slipping and falling on ice or snow may seem minor but can really cause serious injury,” Regi Geissler, Registered Nurse and Assistant Manager for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ emergency rooms, said. “Whenever someone is outside where sidewalks or driveways may be slippery, we urge everyone to walk like a penguin.”

According to the media release from the HSHS hospitals, here is how to walk like a penguin:

Bend slightly at the waist and walk flat footed

Keep your center of gravity over your feet

Point your feet slightly outward

Shuffle your feet and take short steps

The media release from HSHS hospitals also offers these additional tips to avoid slips and falls:

Beware of wet, dark areas on the pavement. There may be thin, hardly visible layers of ice (black ice) on these spots as a result of dew or water vapor freezing. It is best to treat all of these areas as slippery in cold temperatures.

Walk slowly. Use handrails when walking up or down steps. Choose well-walked paths and avoid taking shortcuts since these areas may not be accessible for snow or ice removal.

Keep your hands free and extend your arms while walking. Avoid carrying too much or placing your hands in your pockets. This will keep your center of gravity from decreasing and help to maintain balance.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.