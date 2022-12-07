HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital honors loved ones with Love Lights

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire loved ones were honored Tuesday during the 37th annual Love Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Community members purchased a $10 Love Light to honor or remember a loved one.

Each color of light represents a different group of people or pets. White represents an adult who has passed away, blue represents a child who has passed away, red and green represents a living relative or friend, gold represents a living veteran or a veteran who has passed away or an active military member, and purple represents a living pet or a pet who has passed away.

According to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, over 1,200 lights were purchased and more than $15,000 was raised this year.

Carol Dittmar, Volunteer Partners of Sacred Heart President, says this is a great way to honor loved ones.

“The Love Light ceremony is a beautiful time to take a moment and remember our loved ones either living or that have passed, especially during this hectic season. As you can see, the trees are just gorgeous. And this is the first year in many years that we were able to have the public come to join us as well. And it’s very meaningful. It’s it’s lovely. It’s a tribute to those that we love,” Dittmar said.

The Love Lights trees will glow outside the front entrances of the hospitals through the Christmas season. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls held its Love Lights Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 1.

