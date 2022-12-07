La Crosse Fire Department responds to structure fire at hotel, no one hurt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a hotel in La Crosse Wednesday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Dec. 7. Just after 6:00 a.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at America’s Best Value Inn on the north side of La Crosse, located at 2622 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54603. Neighboring Kwik Trip employees made the 911 call reporting a fire in the entryway of the hotel.

The media release from the La Crosse Fire Department says one of the employees attempted to put out the flames using the store’s fire extinguisher. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the front of the building near the entryway. Crews then began to attack the fire. The hotel was partially evacuated. All guests and staff were safe and not reported to be hurt. LCFD quickly extinguished the fire, and crews stayed on the scene checking for extensions of the fire. The fire damage was limited to the area of origin on the exterior of the building. Smoke was cleared from the building and the hotel remains open for business with no occupants or staff displaced. The LCFD Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no damage estimate is currently available.

This is the third fire La Crosse has experienced this week, according to the media release from LCFD. LCFD reminds the community to stay safe. Fire safety resources are available online on the Fire Department’s page on the city’s website, HERE.

