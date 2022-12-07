Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire recognized for maternity care

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is being recognized as one of the best in the country for maternity care.

U.S. News and World Report released its list of the best hospitals for maternity care Tuesday, with Marshfield Medical Center of Eau Claire’s Birth Center being one of only a few hundred earning honors. Evaluations include how well hospitals perform, c-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, and more.

Bethany Calkins, Birthing Center Nurse Manager, says it means a lot to be recognized.

“It’s great. Obviously, I think it’s a wonderful testament to the commitment of our staff and our providers, nurses in our profession. Learning never stops and training never stops. And so we want to make sure that we are at the top of our game as it relates to patient quality and safety,” Calkins said.

According to U.S. News and World Report, 22 facilities across the state of Wis. received this honor, including Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and La Crosse.

