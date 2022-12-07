The Master Singers: Lessons and Carols 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Master Singers presents their annual Lessons and Carols Series in the Chippewa Valley.

Friday, December 9 at 7:30 PM at First Congregational UCC in Eau Claire

Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 PM at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls

News Release:

These performances, part of their 30th Concert Season, will feature carols with origins from six countries including Austria, France, and Ukraine. The concert includes a premiere performance of The Glastonbury Thorn by Z. Randall Stroope. The Master Singers is featuring commissioned works by Z. Randall Stroope and Zachary Moore during the 30th Concert Season. The Master Singers is pleased to collaborate on these performances with Lauren Ische, oboist, from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Nancy Schwartzhoff and Megan Sorenson are the featured pianists on the concert. Other works to be performed include Ave Maria by Tomás Luis Victoria; The Gift of Love by James Mulholland; Carol of the Bells by Mykola Leontovich; Love Came Down at Christmas by Edwin Fissinger; and Ding! Dong! Merrily on High arranged by Mack Wilberg. In addition, three commissioned works by The Master Singers from previous seasons will be included in the 30th Anniversary performance.

The Lessons and Carols Series has been a long-standing tradition with The Master Singers dating back to 1992. The seasonal program features anthems and traditional carols with poetic readings. Lukas Hoffland and Rebecca Santine will serve as narrators. The program will feature The Glastonbury Thorn. Glastonbury is a town in southwest England, known for its natural beauty, ancient sites, myths, and King Arthur legends. It overlooks the marshes of the Somerset Levels. Glastonbury and surrounding is a pilgrimage for New Age enthusiasts, those with strong religious convictions, persons fascinated by legends and “grails,” and those who simply love Somerset and the peaceful sanctuary of the beautiful flora and fauna.

Many pilgrims believe that Joseph of Arimathea (the figure who offered the tomb for Jesus’ body) was Jesus’ uncle. Joseph had passed through Somerset years earlier and vowed to come back. Following the crucifixion, he returned to Britain with a group of followers, bringing the cup (Holy Grail) that had been used at the Last Supper. When they arrived in Glastonbury, tradition holds that Joseph stuck his staff into the ground, and it immediately rooted and burst into bloom. This was a sign to Joseph to establish the first church in England on that hill. The staff is believed to be from a sprig from the crown of thorns – thus the “Glastonbury Thorn” tradition began. Flowers from that thorn tree have been presented to queens and kings during Advent for centuries. Composer Z. Randall Stroope dedicated this work “to Gary and Nancy Schwartzhoff for their careers dedicated to changing thousands of lives through the art of music.”

The performance will continue with a performance of Silent Night arranged by Eric Nelson featuring accompanist, Nancy Schwartzhoff. Keeping with tradition, the choir will conclude the evening with Silent Night by Franz Gruber.

Tickets for the Eau Claire performances are available at Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire; at First Congregational UCC; from members of The Master Singers; and at the door, if available. Tickets for the December 10 performance are available at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church; from members of The Master Singers; and at the door. Tickets for each performance are also available online.

Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for students. Concerning availability, patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.