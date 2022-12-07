Plea entered for Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a man charged with hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement in Sept.

The charges filed against 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau include five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of hit and run involving injury, two counts of hit and run and one count of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator.

Dec. 7, 2022 court records show Count 1, Myszka enters no contest plea. Amended Count 6, Myszka enters no contest plea. Count 9, Myszka enters no contest plea. Counts 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8 are dismissed and read in.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Myszka was reportedly heading west on Highway 29 into Chippewa County on Sept. 16. Law enforcement said Myszka may be armed and suicidal. Myszka’s vehicle was seen near Highway 29 and County Highway XX, and a pursuit lasted from Seymour Cray Boulevard until County Highway T when the chase was called off due to high speeds. Shortly after, a three-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 29 near 90th Street, where law enforcement officials said Myszka’s vehicle was involved.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said that Myszka ran from the scene on foot, jumping a fence and heading into a corn field. A shelter-in-place order was made in the Town of Wheaton, in the area of the crash, until the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said they were taking Myszka to a hospital after taking him into custody.

Myszka is due in court for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 30, 2023.

