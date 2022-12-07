SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 6th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tons of prep girls’ and boys’ basketball and hockey in action tonight.

In girls’ hockey, ECA hosts Hayward while CFM is on the road in Hudson.

In boys’ hockey, Eau Claire North takes on Rice Lake while RAM battles Somerset.

In boys’ basketball, Chippewa Falls hosts SPASH while La Crosse Central hits Eau Claire to battle North.

In a full slate of girls’ hoops, North travels to Wausau West, Prescott faces off with Altoona, and Pepin/Alma touches down in Eau Claire facing Immanuel.

Plus, a couple of UW-Eau Claire women’s teams are in action, as the hockey team battles Hamline with the basketball team on the road against Bethany Lutheran.

