Tomah man sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 57-year-old Stephen Thompson of Tomah, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Thompson pleaded guilty to this charge on Aug. 31, 2022, according to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin.

According to the media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, the government’s investigation revealed that Thompson received a total of nine packages containing methamphetamine in the mail from Arizona at various addresses in the Tomah area. On Nov. 15, 2021, U.S. Postal Inspectors searched a parcel sent from Arizona and addressed to “Stephen Thompson” at an address in Sparta, Wis. The parcel contained about one pound of methamphetamine. On March 17, 2022, Postal Inspectors searched a parcel sent to Thompson’s associate in Tomah. Inspectors found about 220 grams of methamphetamine in the parcel. Thompson was arrested that same day after taking possession of the parcel. Thompson’s criminal history dates back to 1992 and includes six drug-related felonies as well as prior felony convictions for burglary and theft.

The charge against Thompson is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Postal Service - Office of the Inspector General, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The full media release is available HERE.

