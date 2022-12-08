Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.

“Our goal as Law Enforcement is ZERO in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic Fatalities,” says Sheriff James Kowalczyk. “Lack of Seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt. It’s really pretty easy - buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired.” With the increase of Traffic during the upcoming Holiday season it is critical that you leave yourself enough time to travel safely.

During the month of December Patrols will be out Dec. 7, 12, 14, and 28.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
23-year-old Noah Lane of Eau Claire was originally charged in July of 2021.
Former Bloomer school employee sentenced for sexual assault of student
Doctor speaking with patient
Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened

Latest News

A picture of 6 of the Augusta 10 who survived the attacks on Pearl Harbor, with a copy of the...
10th Augusta man now honored as Pearl Harbor survivor after a correction in oversight
Truckers for Tots
Truckers for Tots
Remembering a Forgotten Augusta Pearl Harbor Survivor
Remembering a Forgotten Augusta Pearl Harbor Survivor
Carts were loaded with presents, and those presents will be loaded into a semi-trailer and...
14th annual Truckers for Tots event