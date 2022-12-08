Deadline for health care coverage approaches soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) urge Wisonsinites to enroll in a health care plan available in the federal marketplace to receive coverage starting Jan 1, 2023. There is just one week left to sign up.

Those already enrolled can also renew, update, or upgrade their plans within this time frame.

“I encourage Wisconsinites to take time today to find health care coverage that works for them and for their budget,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Having health insurance ensures you and your loved ones have access to essential services, can help you stay healthy by getting preventive care, and provides peace of mind in case of a more serious health crisis.”

In 2020, Governor Tony Evers’ OCI DHS Health Care Coverage Partnership launched WisCovered.com as a resource for consumers to better understand Wisconsin’s health care coverage options. By visiting WisCovered.com or calling 211, Wisconsinites can get connected with experts licensed and trained to navigate the marketplace.

The free service, available in English, Spanish, and Hmong, also helps people determine if they qualify for subsidized health insurance premiums through the marketplace or low-cost coverage through BadgerCare Plus.

