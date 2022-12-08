Eau Claire County hosts annual Holiday Drive-Thru Appreciation Event for foster families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County’s Department of Human Services hosted its 3rd annual Holiday Drive-Thru Appreciation Event Thursday.

The event is a way to celebrate the holidays for area foster families. There are about 150 families licensed or currently fostering kids across Eau Claire County. Community members and businesses stepped up with donations and gift cards to hand out during Thursday’s event.

Around 80 families were expected to show up to see Santa and Buddy the Elf.

Melissa Christopherson, Human Services Resource Manager, said in part quote, “This is an event that they bring up all year, so they really enjoy coming through. We love seeing them getting gift baskets from us. And then the kids talk about getting to see Santa and it’s great to see the light in their eyes.”

The event was held in the parking lot of the Eau Claire County Government Center.

