Finalists present one last pitch at this year’s Idea Challenge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Idea Challenge, an annual business idea contest, held an awards ceremony for this year’s finalists. Today, the five finalists presented one last business pitch to a panel of judges for a chance to win $5,000.

The prize money can be used for business expenses, market research, or anything else that will help take their business to the next level. This year’s winner was Anthony Nied who presented Flawn Seed Kits, a safer alternative to lawn care.

The event was started by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Center back in 2007. The EDC has been supporting local entrepreneurs and innovative thinkers in the community for over a decade.

Becca Coleman, Community Project Manager for EDC, said the Idea Challenge is open to any individual or company with an idea for a new product or service.

“The Eau Claire Area Economic Development puts on this event, and we do this because we want to cultivate new ideas, new businesses, and we want reasons for people to grow their businesses in the Eau Claire area,” Coleman said.

The Idea Challenge 2022 finalists:

Eau Claire Refillery, Greta Gladitsch– Eau Claire Refillery is a zero-waste, eco-friendly refill store in downtown Eau Claire.

Flawn Seed Kits, Anthony Nied– Flawn Seed Kits allow you to easily transform your grass lawn into a low maintenance flowering lawn that is safe for pets, kids, and the environment.

Goatful Games, Eli Bremer– Goatful Games has created an exciting board game, Meet Me At the Creek , an amazing game of race, chase and capture based around the musician Billy Strings.

Peace Tree Child Care Management, Lydia Ekenstedt– Peace Tree Child Care Management Services provides the expertise to open and operate an exceptional child care center by breaking down common barriers to give better pay, fair tuition, and employee benefits.

Cereus, Doug Rhoten– Cereus is a SaaS product that automates auditing all content and network traffic in your website to ensure it complies with US and international privacy laws.

