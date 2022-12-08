Gas prices now cheaper than one year ago

There are new signs the U.S. economy might be on the upswing. (CNN, POOL, BROOKINGS INSTITUTE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices soared to record levels in 2022, but after all that pain at the pump, fuel is now cheaper than it was a year ago.

According to AAA, the average cost of regular unleaded in the U.S. is now $3.33 a gallon.

This time last year, it was $3.34 a gallon.

The all-time record high came in June, with gas hitting just over $5 a gallon.

Since then, a slowing economy and recession fears have helped pushed down demand, resulting in a sharp drop in prices.

Average prices in the U.S. dropped by 14 cents in the past week and 47 cents in the past month.

Certain factors could push prices back up, including the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s potential response to Europe’s oil embargo and new price cap.

Also, OPEC could slash production again, and demand from China could rebound faster than expected.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Froyd
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
(FILE)
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Doctor speaking with patient
Doctors urge patients to know the signs of prostate cancer and get screened

Latest News

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Judge allows Mississippi execution amid inmates’ lawsuit
Neighbors said they heard gunshots the night the power grid was attacked in North Carolina.
Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Neighbors said they heard gunshots the night the power grid was attacked in North Carolina.
Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks