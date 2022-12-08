Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated

At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an...
At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion in Marengo this morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion at a soybean plant in Marengo this morning.

Witnesses said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. in the 800 block of East South Street. The building is a grain elevator and soybean crusher facility owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records. Officials have evacuated several nearby homes and are urging people to avoid being outside due to the smoke. The city is asking people to avoid the area.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, along with multiple fire departments. In a statement, The University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics said it has received multiple patients following the explosion. Staff said they are unable to comment on the conditions of the patients, but they anticipate more may be on the way. People with questions about loved ones may call UIHC at (319) 356-1616 for more information.

Residents who were evacuated can go to the Iowa County Transportation Building, located at 1680 Franklin Avenue.

KCCI reports staff with Iowa Valley Community School District said the district is not impacted. They have not evacuated or canceled classes.

The City of Marengo said that water in the city may have a brown color to it on Thursday due to the excess water usage by firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.(Peggy Martin)
First responders say they evacuated nearby homes after an explosion at a building in Marengo.
First responders say they evacuated nearby homes after an explosion at a building in Marengo.(Jennifer Olson)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Froyd
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
(FILE)
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season

Latest News

The Ladysmith Fire Department said damage to the home was extensive.
Several dogs, cats killed in Ladysmith house fire Wednesday night
Finalists present their business pitches to a panel of judges.
Finalists present one last pitch at this year’s Idea Challenge
Raise Spirits
"Raise Spirits" (12/08/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/08/22)
A nurse handling a syringe at a hospital
Deadline for health care coverage approaches soon