EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” is a fundraising campaign for the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic.

Instead of gathering at an in-person event, you have the opportunity to support the Free Clinic by ordering a themed box filled with food and beverage to enjoy at your leisure in your home.

December’s theme is “Holiday Cocktail Party”.

The box includes:

Tenuta Sant’Anna Prosecco

3-Pack of Dashfire Old Fashioned Cocktails

Large Cocktail Ice Cube Tray

Marieka Gouda

Milton Creamery Prairie Breeze

Package of Assorted Sliced Salami

Mixed Cocktail Olives

Crackers

An Exclusive Gift from Nicolet National Bank

Orders are being taken through December 15 or when sold out, and people can pick up the boxes on December 16 from noon-6 p.m.

