Several dogs, cats killed in Ladysmith house fire Wednesday night

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Several dogs and cats were killed in a house fire in Ladysmith Wednesday night.

In a release, the Ladysmith Fire Department said that they were called to the fire at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of West Second Street South in Ladysmith. Smoke and fire were visible from the back of the home as crews arrived. The home’s only resident could not find her way out of the home, but was safely evacuated by Ladysmith Police Officer Jake Schmidt and taken to the hospital. Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs did not know if the woman was hurt.

The fire’s cause has not yet been determined as of Thursday afternoon.

The Fire Department said that fighting the fire was difficult due to the freezing temperatures, and damage to the home was extensive. Crews worked until 4:45 a.m. Thursday. The Bruce Fire Department, Xcel Energy, and Ladysmith EMS also assisted at the scene.

ReadyWisconsin provides tips on preventing house fires and what to do in the event of a fire in your residence.

Install smoke alarms

Make an escape plan

Properly store or dispose of flammable items

Be careful when using alternative heating sources

Have the electrical wiring in your residence checked by an electrician

Sleep with your door closed

Install fire extinguishers in your residence and teach family members how to use them

Consider installing an automatic fire sprinkler system in your residence

Ask your local fire department to inspect your residence for fire safety and prevention

Never leave lit candles unattended. Consider using flameless battery-operated candles instead

To escape a fire, you should:

Check closed doors for heat before you open them. If you are escaping through a closed door, use the back of your hand to feel the top of the door, the doorknob, and the crack between the door and door frame before you open it. Never use the palm of your hand or fingers to test for heat – burning those areas could impair your ability to escape a fire (i.e., ladders and crawling)

Crawl low under any smoke to your exit – heavy smoke and poisonous gases collect first along the ceiling

Close doors behind you as you escape to delay the spread of the fire

Stay out once you are safely out and do not reenter

Call 9-1-1

If your clothes catch on fire, you should stop, drop, and roll – until the fire is extinguished

For more tips and safety information, you can visit the ReadyWisconsin website.

