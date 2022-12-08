Shortage in public defense attorneys delay court proceedings for defendants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There is a shortage of public defenders in Wisconsin that affects the entire state, including the Chippewa Valley.

Adam Plotkin, a managing attorney with the Wisconsin State Public Defense Office, says public defense lawyers are stretched thin.

“The Eau Claire office, which has 12 staff attorneys when its fully staffed, provides representation in Eau Claire County, Buffalo, Pepin and Chippewa County,” said Plotkin. He oversees 40 offices, including the Eau Claire office.

The dozen lawyers have had 5,277 appointments between the four counties.

Plotkin says the workload increases more over time as well.

“There’s been an increase of assistant district attorneys state wide, which has increased the amount of cases that is being charged,” said Plotkin. “A relatively simple misdemeanor case that 15 years ago would’ve taken a simple 15.... 20 hours to handle now may take 30 or 35 hours. "

A spokesperson for the Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal said:

“Due to the State Public Defender shortage, criminal defendants are waiting significantly longer now than ever before for appointment of an attorney to represent them. For the District Attorney’s Office, the net result is criminal cases staying open longer, saddling already stretched-thin prosecutors with larger open caseloads. The shortage has also resulted in prolonged delays of justice for crime victims and defendants.

The entire Criminal Justice System suffers because of the State Public Defender shortage. State Public Defenders are just one part of the underfunded and understaffed Criminal Justice System, though. Without adequate investment in all parts of the Criminal Justice System, criminal cases will languish and the community will continue to be underserved.”

The Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Amidon Nodolf said the shortage is not good for anyone involved.

“It’s not good for anyone. Our system needs to have fairness, have representation.”

She even points out a shortage of prosecutors as well in her jurisdiction. This shortage is something he has not seen in her law career.

“I’ve been a prosecutor for 12... 11 years, and this is the first time where we’ve been short attorneys in all areas.”

Nodolf said compensation could be a factor in not being able to fill vacancies.

“State benefits and the pay was competitive. It’s just not anymore.”

Both sides of the courtroom say the shortage is harmful for everyone awaiting their day in court and for the prosecution eager to make that happen.

“When that gets drawn out, it makes their case more difficult in the future,” said Plotkin.

“There’s too many defendants and not enough attorneys,” said Nodolf.

Plotkin said in order to be eligible for a free public defender, you have to make less than $12,800 a year. If you make more than that, a private attorney could be assigned, but that is up to the discretion of the county.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.