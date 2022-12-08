Volunteers bringing blankets to ECASD students in need

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some students in Eau Claire received blankets Thursday.

Volunteers loaded up blankets at Pine Meadow Golf Course to be delivered to Eau Claire Area School District students. These blankets are being given to students dealing with issues of homelessness.

The blankets were made by volunteers at blanket-making events in Nov. at Pine Meadow.

“We came up with our blanket drive and we couldn’t do it without the community. People that donate blankets to us, people that donate money, and of course, the volunteers that help us make all of the blankets,” Angela Smith, Organizer, said.

This is the 6th year that Pine Meadow has hosted the volunteers to make blankets for students.

