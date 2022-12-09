CESA 10 hosts Educators Rising event

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An educational service agency in Chippewa Falls is doing its part to encourage more students to go into teaching.

Cooperative Educational Service Agency, or CESA 10, hosted the “Educators Rising” event Thursday. Several high school kids, educators, and panelists came together to encourage students to go into teaching. Students started the day with a tour of UW- Eau Claire and chatting with the chancellor and his team.

Gwen Janke, Director of College and Career Readiness, says this is one way educators are battling the work force shortage across the region.

“We have a dire need for our future educated workforce. We are losing teachers. They are retiring. The pandemic did not help things at all either. And we really need to have students experience that. So it’s definitely workforce shortage and economically for our region, if we don’t have quality strong education centers and K-12, that is going to have an impact on our economy as well,” Janke said.

80 high school students attended Thursday’s event.

