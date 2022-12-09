DHS Secretary-designee Timberlake leaving Gov. Evers Administration

Karen Timberlake
Karen Timberlake(Wisconsin DHS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake will leave the Evers Administration on Jan. 2.

Gov. Evers issued a news release Friday.

“Karen joined our administration at a critical time during the coronavirus pandemic, bringing with her a wealth of experience and expertise. We owe her our gratitude for returning to this role during an incredibly challenging time for our state, and there’s no question that she helped us save lives,” said Gov. Evers.

Secretary-designee Timberlake previously served as secretary of DHS under Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic virus response and was asked to return to service by Gov. Evers following the resignation of former DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, who joined the Biden Administration in 2021.

Secretary-designee Timberlake’s replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

