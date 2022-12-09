Evers’ State of the State Address to be held January 24

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recently re-elected Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday the dates of his 2023 State of the State Address and the biennial budget message.

The 2023 State of the State Address is set to take place Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Capitol, according to officials.

The governor also announced the date of the 2023-25 Biennial Budget Message which will be held February 15 at 7 p.m., also set to be held at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.