Evers' State of the State Address to be held January 24

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recently re-elected Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday the dates of his 2023 State of the State Address and the biennial budget message.

The 2023 State of the State Address is set to take place Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Capitol, according to officials.

The governor also announced the date of the 2023-25 Biennial Budget Message which will be held February 15 at 7 p.m., also set to be held at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

