Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man bonded out of jail is arrested again after authorities seized suspected drugs in Wood County.

According to a media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 6, 2022, authorities conducted five searches in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from inside the homes. A large amount of money and drug paraphernalia was also seized.

One out of seven people arrested on Oct. 6, 2022 was 42-year-old John Brogan. Brogan was placed on a $10,000 crash bond and was bonded out of the Wood County Jail on Oct. 14, 2022.

According to the media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, investigators over the past few weeks received information that Brogan was still using and selling controlled substances. On Dec. 9, a traffic stop was made, leading to Brogan being arrested on the suspicion of possession of THC and felony bail jumping. Authorities searched Brogan’s home and seized suspected methamphetamine, THC, and drug paraphernalia.

The charges being forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney Office include possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping-felony.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.