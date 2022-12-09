Man charged in death of Green Bay girl bound over for trial

Jordan Leavy-Carter appears in Brown County Court via video conference
Jordan Leavy-Carter appears in Brown County Court via video conference
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl has been bound over for trial.

Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on the 1600 block of Amy St. on October 17. He’s charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Skye Bleu and her cousins were playing in the apartment. The children said Leavy-Carter showed them a gun that flashed a red light on the wall and handed it to one of the children. A girl told investigators “she had the gun, and she touched the wrong button, and it came out like fire, and it hit [Skye Bleu].”

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, a detective identified Leavy-Carter as the person who handed a gun to the children. Leavy-Carter, who does not have an attorney at this time, questioned the detective about taking the word of children. Leavy-Carter claimed the children gave conflicting interviews and that the detective had misunderstood the statements of the children. The detective disagreed.

Leavy-Carter also asked why he was the only person charged in the case. The prosecution objected to the line of questioning and the court commissioner told Leavy-Carter to ask direct questions and stay within the limits of the preliminary hearing.

The prosecution moved to have Leavy-Carter bound over for trial. The court commissioner agreed the state had met the burden of proof and ordered Leavy-Carter bound over for trial.

The court commissioner asked Leavy-Carter if he wants an attorney and agreed to a public defender. So far, the court has been unable to find one to defend Leavy-Carter. If no attorney is appointed within the time frame, Leavy-Carter can go to a judge and ask for an attorney to be appointed.

Arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
Under the WIAA's conference realignment proposal, Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa Falls, which...
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
A Wisconsin family says they’re trying to make their 4-year-old daughter’s birthday special as...
Family, friends asking for birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/09/22)
Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and family.
Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and wife welcomes new baby
Skywarn 13 Weather - 12/9/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 12/9/2022