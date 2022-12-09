Micon Cinemas at Oakwood Mall opens Friday, tickets $1 Dec. 9-11

(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinemas at Oakwood Mall is opening Friday.

A social media post via the Micon Cinemas Facebook Page says, “We’ve hung the sign and are ready to pop corn at our new Micon Oakwood location.”

According to an additional social media post via the Micon Cinemas Facebook Page, this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Micon Oakwood location they are playing select holiday-themed movies, and tickets cost $1.

The movies include ‘A Christmas Story’, ‘Dr. Seuss The Grinch Who Stole Christmas’, ‘Elf’, ‘Polar Express’, ‘National Lampoons Christmas Vacation’, and ‘Gremlins.’

Micon Cinemas notes on their Facebook Page that you can call 715-874-7000 for showtimes for Friday night and this weekend. They also list the showtimes in the social media post on their Facebook Page.

