More Schabusiness competency exams could delay court case

Taylor Schabusiness is accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man last February
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The case against a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay last February may be delayed as the court waits for an additional competency hearing.

Last month, defense attorneys for Taylor Schabusiness asked the court to allow them to find their own doctors for a competency exam.

Court records Friday show the defense has found two doctors but says there have been issues in the jail with completing the exam. A court proceeding is scheduled for next Thursday, Dec. 15.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the death of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion.

Defense attorney Quinn Jolly argued at a November hearing, “My concern is, the three doctors that have evaluated Ms. Schabusiness all work for the same unit, and I know doctors that worked for the same unit rarely, in my experience, give different views than the other doctors.”

Judge Thomas Walsh allowed it as long as the exams could be finished “in a timely fashion,” saying, “We could just continue to do evaluations for months, months and months, and I’m disinclined to do that.”

Walsh scheduled a 5-day trial for Schabusiness starting March 6, 2023. She remains jailed on a $2 million cash bond.

